American Airlines pilot union raises alarm over increased safety incidents

A pilot union representing American Airlines pilots warns of a “significant peak” in safety and maintenance-related issues at the company. The Allied Pilots Association (APA) cited “problematic trends” in a memo, such as fewer routine aircraft inspections and shorter test flights after major maintenance work.

The union mentioned that tools such as a hammer were being left in the wheel wells of aircraft, but also observed an increasing number of collisions between aircraft while they are being towed.

Additionally, mechanics are increasingly leaving tools and equipment lying around in the sterile area around aircraft parked at airport gates. Employees also make careless errors when documenting aircraft problems in paperwork.

The union is urging pilots to be extra vigilant on taxiways at busy airports, where inexperienced air traffic controllers and ground staff work. APA, with approximately 15,000 pilots, is calling on members not to rush while performing their duties and not to be pressured into doing anything unsafe.

“While authorities are currently scrutinizing United Airlines, this could just as well be American Airlines,” the union states. United Airlines made headlines recently after a wheel fell off a Boeing 777-200 shortly after takeoff.