Military airport at Melsbroek (Brussels Airport) will be used to repatriate European citizens from Wuhan region

This Sunday, the repatriation of an unknown number of European citizens from the Wuhan region, China will be carried out via the military airport at Melsbroek, Brussels Airport today wrote on its website, adding that this area has its own infrastructure and is situated next to Brussels Airport.

The repatriated passengers will immediately be looked after by a medical team from the government authorities and escorted by the Defence ministry. Non-Belgians will be taken to their own country with dedicated flights or dedicated bus services from Melsbroek organised by their own member state.

The repatriated Belgian passengers will be transported to the Military Hospital in Neder-Over-Heembeek with a separate transport.