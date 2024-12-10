Kazakhstan receives its first Airbus A400M for advanced airlift operations

Airbus Defence and Space has delivered the first of two A400M aircraft to Kazakhstan, marking a milestone for the nation’s tactical and strategic airlift capabilities. The aircraft, production number MSN139, was handed over in Almaty following its assembly in Seville, Spain. A second A400M is set to be delivered in 2026.

This versatile platform enables heavy and outsized cargo transport, tactical operations on unprepared airstrips, and missions like paratrooper drops or humanitarian aid. With over 130 A400Ms delivered globally, the aircraft has proven its value in military and humanitarian efforts, including evacuations from conflict zones such as Afghanistan and Sudan. Airbus will support Kazakhstan with comprehensive maintenance and training services.