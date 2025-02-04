Airbus secures contract to define France’s future maritime patrol aircraft

Airbus Defence and Space, in partnership with Thales, has signed a 24-month risk-assessment contract with the French Defence Procurement Agency to advance France’s future maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) programme. This follows a 2022 feasibility study and aims to launch development by 2026.

The new A321 MPA, a militarised version of the Airbus A321XLR, will replace the Bréguet Atlantique 2 fleet by 2030-2040. Designed for anti-submarine and anti-ship warfare, it will feature Thales’ advanced radar, sonar buoys, electronic warfare, and self-protection systems, along with satellite communications and next-generation weapons.

Leveraging Airbus’ expertise in military aircraft conversions and the proven reliability of the A320 Family, the A321 MPA promises high availability, long range, and low maintenance costs, ensuring France’s maritime defence autonomy.