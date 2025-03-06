Ariane 6 successfully launches CSO-3 satellite, strengthening European defense capabilities

The Airbus-built CSO-3 (Composante Spatiale Optique) satellite for the French Armed Forces has successfully launched aboard Ariane 6 on its first commercial flight from the European Spaceport in Kourou. This milestone underscores both France and Europe’s commitment to strengthening defense and intelligence capabilities through advanced satellite technology.

CSO-3 is the final satellite in the three-unit CSO constellation, which provides high-resolution geo-information intelligence as part of the MUSIS programme (Multinational Space-based Imaging System). The launch highlights the expertise of Airbus as the programme’s prime contractor, with Thales Alenia Space supplying the high-resolution optical instrument.

As the latest addition to the CSO fleet, CSO-3 enhances reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities for France and its European partners. Operating at an altitude of 800 km, it complements CSO-1’s broad-area coverage and CSO-2’s high-precision imaging, providing critical intelligence for military operations. The satellite’s agile pointing system ensures rapid, high-quality image acquisition, even in complex scenarios. Airbus has also developed a dynamic User Ground Segment for the French Defense Procurement Agency (DGA), allowing secure data distribution among partner nations. This successful launch not only reinforces European space defense but also demonstrates the strategic value of international collaboration in satellite-based intelligence.

This mission also marks a major success for Ariane 6, showcasing its reliability as Europe’s next-generation launch vehicle. Airbus played a key role in the development of Ariane 6, with teams from Spain and the Netherlands contributing essential components such as carbon fiber structures and engine thrust frames. The CSO programme exemplifies Europe’s ability to innovate and collaborate, ensuring strategic autonomy and security. With eight European nations now part of the CSO community, the satellite fleet will continue to provide critical support for military planning, crisis management, and intelligence gathering.