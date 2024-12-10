Alaska Air Group unveils Seattle as global gateway with new nonstop flights to Tokyo and Seoul

Alaska Air Group has announced the launch of Seattle as a global gateway, introducing nonstop Hawaiian Airlines flights to Tokyo Narita (starting May 2025) and Seoul Incheon (starting October 2025). These routes, operated by Hawaiian’s Airbus A330 aircraft, mark a significant expansion of the Air Group’s international reach.

The initiative enhances connectivity across the West Coast and Hawai?i, with updates to schedules and aircraft deployments increasing capacity and convenience for travelers. Highlights include:

Expanded Domestic Network : Improved flight schedules between the West Coast and Hawai?i, including redeye options for better connections from the East Coast and Midwest.

: Improved flight schedules between the West Coast and Hawai?i, including redeye options for better connections from the East Coast and Midwest. Increased Capacity : Hawaiian’s A330 aircraft will serve key routes, including Seattle-Honolulu and peak-season flights to Anchorage.

: Hawaiian’s A330 aircraft will serve key routes, including Seattle-Honolulu and peak-season flights to Anchorage. New Nonstop Flights: Alaska Airlines will add routes between San Francisco and Kona (Hawai‘i Island) and L?hu‘e (Kaua‘i) in mid-2025.

The two airlines, working toward a single operating certificate by October 2025, will maintain their individual brands while optimizing their combined network for a seamless travel experience.