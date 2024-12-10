Ryanair returns to Lübeck Airport with expanded routes in 2025

Starting in the summer of 2025, Ryanair will resume operations at Lübeck Airport, offering three primary destinations: Mallorca, Málaga, and London-Stansted. Flights to Mallorca will operate three times a week (Wednesday, Friday, Sunday), Málaga twice weekly (Monday, Friday), and London-Stansted three times weekly (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday).

This marks the return of Ryanair to the small regional airport after recent reductions at Hamburg Airport, attributed to high operational costs.

The addition of Ryanair is a significant boost for Lübeck Airport, particularly after the suspension of operations by Lübeck Air and Sundair in 2024. These new routes aim to attract both local and British travellers, enhancing the airport’s connectivity.

In addition to these regular flights, Lübeck Airport will host special seasonal destinations in 2025, including Kuusamo (Finland) in January, Paphos (Cyprus) in March/April, Rimini (Italy) in April, and Tivat (Albania) in May. Flights to Jersey (Channel Islands) will run in June/July, while A Coruña (Spain) will be available in September/October.