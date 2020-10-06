Airbus Corporate Jets launches ACJ TwoTwenty business jet

Airbus Corporate Jets has launched the ACJ TwoTwenty business jet, creating a whole new market segment “The Xtra Large Bizjet.” This offer includes for the first time a flexible cabin catalogue, addressing the requirements of the heavy and long-range business jet categories.

“We are proud to extend the ACJ product Family with the launch of the ACJ TwoTwenty. The aircraft combines intercontinental range, unmatched personal space and comfort for all passengers. This latest technology platform offers unbeatable economics and unrivalled reliability,” said Benoit Defforge, President ACJ. “Based on its compelling market appeal, we see promising demand for this aircraft in the growing business jet market.”

While occupying the same parking space and being able to take off from the same airports as competing business jets, the ACJ TwoTwenty will offer three times more cabin space, yet with a third less operating costs benefiting from the high performance of Airbus’ latest A220 Family. The A220 Family is the quietest, cleanest and most eco-friendly aircraft in its category, featuring a 50 percent reduced noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft, and up to 25 percent lower fuel burn.

The ACJ TwoTwenty is a clean-sheet design aircraft, based on Airbus’ A220-100, featuring advanced materials and state-of-the-art technologies. The cabin will offer two times better connectivity than its competitors, a Wi-Fi system across all the cabin and latest innovations such as electro-chromatic windows and LED lighting.

The ACJ TwoTwenty will have an increased range enabling the aircraft to fly up to 5,650 nm/10,500 km (over 12 flight hours), directly connecting city pairs like London and Los Angeles, Moscow and Jakarta, Tokyo and Dubai as well as Beijing and Melbourne, benefitting the entire A220 Programme.

Comlux, with its ACJ-approved completion centre in Indianapolis and proven experience in outfitting and upgrading VIP interiors, has been selected as exclusive partner for the outfitting of the first 15 cabins to the latest addition of the ACJ programme. Leveraging Comlux’s long-standing experience in business jet operations as well as cabin outfitting, its knowledgeable completion team is partnering with ACJ’s Head of Creative Design, Sylvain Mariat. He is recognised for having created the most innovative flying experiences.

Featuring unmatched personal space with 73m²/785 ft² of floor space distributed over six wide VIP living areas, the ACJ TwoTwenty offers selected interior arrangements and handcrafted furnishing. The cabin will allow up to 18 passengers to work, share, dine and relax at their discretion thanks to its cabin versatility and options suiting their needs and taste – all this under the tagline “Reimagine your place in the sky…”

Airbus Corporate Jets is putting all its knowledge in terms of cabin design into this new aircraft, supported by the experience of having delivered already around 90 cabin turnkey solutions over several decades to the most demanding clients all around the world.

Airbus supports more than 500 airline and corporate jet customers with one of the largest support networks in the world, including tailored services for business jet needs.

More than 200 Airbus corporate jets are in service on every continent, including Antarctica.

Toulouse, 6 October 2020