COVID-19 heavily impacts Norwegian’s September traffic figures (-90%)

Norwegian’s traffic figures for September are heavily influenced by lower demand caused by new and stricter travel restrictions across Europe.

In September, 319,370 customers chose to fly with Norwegian, a decrease of 90 percent compared to the same period last year. The capacity (ASK) this month was down 93 percent, while the total passenger traffic (PRK) was 96 percent lower. The load factor was 52.8 percent, down 37 percentage points.

The company operated 99.2 percent of its scheduled flights in September, with a 97.6 percent on time departure.

Jacob Schram, CEO of Norwegian, said: “In September several European countries were classified as ‘red’ by the authorities. We have seen that as soon as the authorities impose new travel restrictions demand is immediately impacted. We are continuously adapting our route network in line with changing demand, but the frequent changes in travel restrictions make forward planning difficult, both for us and our customers. Looking ahead, this continues to be a prolonged crisis that is far from over.”