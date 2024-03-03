QantasLink launches Next-Gen Airbus A220 for enhanced domestic travel experience

QantasLink has debuted its two new Airbus A220 aircraft, marking the beginning of a new era in domestic and regional travel for Australians. These modern planes, set to replace the ageing Boeing 717 fleet, promise increased fuel efficiency, a contemporary cabin design, and an expanded range.

The inaugural Melbourne to Canberra flight, QF1266, and select Melbourne-Brisbane flights mark the start of commercial operations for the A220. QantasLink CEO Rachel Yangoyan highlighted the enhanced comfort, spaciousness, and eco-friendly features of the A220, which align with the airline’s commitment to sustainability and improved customer experience.

The remaining 27 A220s are scheduled for delivery by mid-2025, with plans to introduce them on various routes, including Melbourne-Hobart, Melbourne-Coffs Harbour, and Melbourne-Launceston.