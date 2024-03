Poland’s national airline, LOT, is considering options between its current supplier, Embraer, and Airbus to purchase 84 regional aircraft.

The decision is part of a broader plan to acquire up to 110 aircraft by 2028. LOT is assessing whether to maintain its relationship with Embraer and its E2 jets or switch to the Airbus A220 for its regional fleet.

The airline currently operates a fleet of 75 planes, with over half being Embraer aircraft, alongside Boeing 737s and 787s.