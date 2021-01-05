Swissport to move Belgium, The Netherlands and Denmark under one roof – Thierry Miremont new CEO

Thierry Miremont has been appointed as CEO of Swissport’s activities in Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark as of 5 January 2021. Following the successful completion of the financial restructuring and change of ownership in December, this organisational change underlines Swissport’s ambitions in the region.

On 5 January 2021, Thierry Miremont takes up new responsibilities as CEO of Swissport in Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark. Thierry has extensive experience with top management in turnaround situations and is very familiar with the Swissport organisation, where he has supported the Central & Eastern Europe region after acting as interim CEO of Swissport in Belgium last year. Koen Gouweloose, currently CEO of the Belgian organisation, has decided to step down to pursue options outside the organisation after successfully guiding the Belgian cargo operation through the first, challenging phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the successful completion of the financial restructuring and the transfer of ownership of Swissport International AG to a group of new shareholders, this organisational evolution allows Swissport in Belgium and the Netherlands to reinforce its efforts on developing these key markets. Together with the local management teams, Thierry will manage Swissport’s broad portfolio of activities in this challenging but thriving region, which includes passenger services, ramp handling, air cargo handling and lounge hospitality.

“We are very pleased to appoint Thierry Miremont as the CEO and Head of Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark. His experience in turnaround management and dedication to the highest standards in service quality, efficiency and strategic development will be crucial for the further development of our activities in this region,” says Luzius Wirth, Executive Vice President Europe, Middle East & Africa. “We thank Koen Gouweloose for his tireless efforts and successful steering of the business in a most challenging market environment over the past months. We regret to see him go and wish him the best of success in his future endeavours.”

The new organisational setup led by Thierry Miremont prepares Swissport in Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark for a challenging transitional year, as aviation gradually recovers. Later this year, the Brussels division will inaugurate a brand-new office building, after opening a state-of-the-art Swissport Pharma Center in 2019. Overall the Swissport warehouse has a surface of 25,000 m², including the Pharma Center.