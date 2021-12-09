ASL Group reinstates “Fly Executive” flights between Antwerp and Innsbruck this winter

Flights on Saturdays and Wednesdays from 15 January to 26 March 2022

ASL Group will again fly an Embraer ERJ-135 between Antwerp Airport and Innsbruck this winter.

The aircraft has a special roomy configuration of 30 corporate seats with 92 cm legroom instead of the classic 78 cm. Due to the configuration – 10 rows with 1 seat on the left and 2 seats on the right – the airline guarantees that passengers are always alone or next to someone from their party. During the flight, the crew serves a snack and drinks including a glass of Moët & Chandon champagne.

Timetable

JNL1097 Antwerp – Innsbruck 17:00 - 18:10 --3--6- JNL1098 Innsbruck – Antwerp 19:15 - 20:25 --3--6-

The fare includes:

Flight with the Embraer ERJ-135 in corporate class

23 kg checked baggage

Transport of own ski boots

one personal item that fits under the seat

All drinks and a snack

Moët & Chandon champagne service

Choice of single or double seating