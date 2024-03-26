ASL Group introduces the first electric aircraft at Antwerp airport

ASL Group, in partnership with Antwerp Airport, air navigation service provider Skeyes, and other stakeholders, unveils the Pipistrel Velis Electro, the first 100% electric aircraft for pilot training at Antwerp airport.

Two of these Pipistrel aircraft, formerly presented and based at Liege Airport and registered OO-ELC and OO-GRN, will now be part of the ASL Academy in Antwerp.

This move signifies ASL Group’s commitment to sustainable aviation and embracing innovative technologies. The electric aircraft, though currently limited to one-hour flight time, will be utilised for teaching basic manoeuvres to student pilots, representing a step towards greener aviation.

ASL Group’s CEO, Philippe Bodson, emphasises their proactive stance in embracing this revolutionary technology. Electric aircraft are marking a significant step towards eco-friendly aviation. This initiative aligns with ASL Group’s broader commitment to sustainability, demonstrated through various ecological innovations.

Flemish Minister of Mobility and Public Works, Lydia Peeters, highlights the significance of regional airports like Antwerp Airport as testing grounds for sustainable technological innovations. This initiative aligns with the strategic vision approved by the Flemish Government in 2022, emphasising Flanders’ leadership in transitioning to greener aviation.

Mayor Bart De Wever of Antwerp praises the airport’s readiness for the future, noting the significance of electric flying in building sustainable air traffic. He expresses pride in the airport’s role in shaping this change.

ASL Group Co-CEO Johan Maertens underscores the technological challenges of electric flying but emphasises its potential in smaller aircraft and shorter distances, foreseeing its eventual dominance in environmentally friendly transportation.

ASL Academy’s management acknowledges the support of various partners in realising this initiative, ensuring safety and accreditation.

Antwerp Airport’s CEO, Eric Dumas, emphasises the airport’s commitment to sustainability, highlighting ASL Academy’s electric aircraft as a significant step towards achieving environmental goals.

CEO of Skeyes, Johan Decuyper, expresses pride in being part of the electric aviation community, seeing electrification as a promising path towards a cleaner aviation future.

After a visit to the tarmac to allow the press to discover the electric aircraft, the Mayor of Antwerp got the privilege to fly for half an hour on one of them.