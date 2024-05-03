30th Stampe Fly-In takes flight at Antwerp Airport: May 11th-12th, 2024

The skies over Antwerp Airport are set to buzz with excitement as the Stampe & Vertongen Museum and Antwerp Airport gear up for the 30th edition of the Stampe Fly-In on Saturday, May 11th, and Sunday, May 12th. This aviation extravaganza invites all to delve into a captivating weekend filled with aircraft exploration, thrilling flights, and aerial spectacles.

Aviation enthusiasts and curious visitors alike will enjoy free access to the airport grounds from 10:00 to 17:00 on both days. The event boasts a diverse programme, featuring opportunities to explore the Belgian Defence A400M transport aircraft and take flight with the Royal Antwerp Aviation Club or aboard the legendary SV-4 aircraft of Stampe & Vertongen. Spectacular demonstration flights by iconic aircraft and flying teams, including the Pitts, Red Devils, Harvard, P40, and Fouga, promise awe-inspiring aerial displays.

Adding to the excitement, the Black Devils paratroopers from Schaffen will perform exhilarating parachute jumps above the airport on both Saturday and Sunday. Attendees will also have the chance to witness the restored Fokker DVII from the film “The Blue Max,” symbolising the heroic air battles of the Great War.

This year’s Fly-In offers a unique glimpse into a century of aviation history, juxtaposing the SV-4 training aircraft that graced Antwerp’s skies a century ago with the modern Pipistrel electric training aircraft from ASL Academy. From vintage classics to cutting-edge innovations, the event celebrates the evolution of aviation over the past century.

With last year’s Fly-In attracting 20,000 visitors, anticipation is high for the 30th edition, promising another unmissable event. Admission is free, and plentiful food and beverage facilities will be available on-site. Please note that pets are not allowed, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.