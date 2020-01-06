[Video] Air Canada (Jazz) De Havilland Canada Dash 8-300 loses wheel during take-off at Montreal Airport, Canada

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
181

On 3 January, an Air Canada (Jazz) De Havilland Canada Dash 8-300 (C-FSOU) operated domestic flight AC8684 between Montreal and Saguenay Bagotville Airport, Canada. During take-off roll, the aircraft lost a wheel. Sparks were seen just before the separation. The aircraft safely returned to the airport of Montreal. 

