WestJet Boeing 737-800 skids off end of the runway after landing at Halifax Airport, Canada

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
11

On 5 January, a WestJet Boeing 737-800 (C-FUJR) operated domestic flight WS248 between Toronto and Halifax, Canada. After landing at Halifax – in poor conditions, the aircraft slid off the edge of the runway. A tow was required to pull the aircraft back on the runway, passengers were bussed to the airport building. 

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) send investigators to the scene. There are no injuries to the 172 guests and seven crew members.

 

