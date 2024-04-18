Air Canada expands Summer 2024 routes across Europe (including Toronto-Brussels), Asia, and North America

Air Canada unveils an array of exciting travel options for customers this summer, including new international services to destinations like Singapore, Madrid, Stockholm, Osaka, and Seoul. With over 30% additional capacity into the Asia-Pacific region and a 25% increase to key leisure destinations in Southern Europe compared to the previous summer, travellers have more choices than ever before.

Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President of Revenue and Network Planning, highlights the strong demand for southern European destinations and the strategic expansion of Air Canada’s Pacific hub in Vancouver.

The airline’s Atlantic schedule offers the most non-stop service between Canada and Europe, with new routes and increased frequencies from Montreal and Toronto to cities like Stockholm, Rome, Athens, and Madrid. From Montreal, the carrier will also launch year-round service to Madrid, increase flights to Paris to up to three times daily during the summer peak, and restore service to Lyon. From Toronto, service will increase to Copenhagen and will commence earlier in the season to Edinburgh (from 1 May, daily) and Brussels (from 2 May, four times weekly).

Additionally, Air Canada continues to strengthen its Vancouver hub with year-round service to Singapore and increased capacity to Hong Kong, Osaka, and Seoul.

Exciting new routes within North America include flights to Tulum, Mexico, and Charleston, South Carolina, along with increased frequencies and capacity on domestic routes across Canada.