Air Canada resumes Singapore flights with SATS partnership

Air Canada has announced its return to Singapore’s Changi International Airport after more than 30 years, marking a significant milestone for the airline. Partnering with handler SATS, Air Canada will launch four weekly flights between Vancouver and Singapore using Boeing 787-9 aircraft, starting from April 4, 2024.

The agreement with SATS extends Air Canada’s global partnership and ensures seamless passenger and cargo handling, facilitating connections to other key airports across Southeast Asia. This move reinforces SATS’ position as a leader in airport services and strengthens its longstanding partnership with Air Canada and Worldwide Flight Services (WFS).

CEO of Gateway Services at SATS, Bob Chi, expressed pride in the extended partnership and highlighted the benefits of operational excellence and global network connectivity for Air Canada and its customers.