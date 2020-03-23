WFS joins the coronavirus relief effort to help save lives in Italy

Worldwide Flight Services’ (WFS) team at Milan’s Malpensa Airport are supporting the urgent medical effort to saves the lives of coronavirus victims in Italy by expediting the handling of time-sensitive materials destined for hospitals and medical centres.

In recent days, this included handling cargo onboard special China Eastern Airways charter flights from Shanghai to Milan carrying 20 tonnes of medical equipment and supplies as well as a team of doctors to help deal with the crisis, which has already claimed the lives of over 3,400 people in Italy.

The WFS team ensured the medical cargo was immediately processed and cleared so it could be despatched to hospitals in Milan, Venice, Padua and Siena. WFS expects to handle more charters into Italy in the coming days and weeks as it continues to give its full support to the relief effort taking place across the country.

Organised by the Chinese Government, the flights also repatriated 187 Chinese citizens from Italy to Wenzhou in southern Zhejiang Province.

Massimiliano Introini, Managing Director of WFS in Italy, said: “Cargo handling specialists at airports around the world are playing a vital role in helping governments and the healthcare sector deal with the urgent medical response to the outbreak of Covid-19. In Milan, we were able to ensure that by 20.00hrs on the day medical supplies had arrived, they were delivered to Protezione Civile, Italy’s emergency agency, to be distributed to various hospitals. We are ready to support more such flights to ensure life-saving equipment reaches patients as quickly as possible. This is one of the ultimate examples of the important role the airline and cargo handling industries play at times of national and international crisis. We must ensure these vital supply lines remain open.

“I also want to knowledge the commitment of our team for ensuring this particular project was completed so efficiently and for all their hard work and support during such a difficult time for the Italian population. The health and wellbeing of our staff, alongside the safety and security of our operations, remains our highest priority and we will continue to take the necessary measures to protect all the people involved in this essential work.”