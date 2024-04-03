United Airlines Expands Milano Malpensa to Chicago O’Hare Summer Service for 2024

United Airlines announces the extension of its seasonal service between Milano Malpensa and Chicago O’Hare for 2024, providing Italian travellers with an earlier start to their U.S. getaways.

With up to eleven daily nonstop flights from Italy to the U.S., United solidifies its position as the leading carrier connecting Milan and Chicago, offering unprecedented travel choices for passengers.

The extended seasonal service, operated by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, highlights United’s commitment to enhancing travel options and connectivity between Europe and the Americas.