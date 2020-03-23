[Coronavirus] Nine Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with military experts and equipment flew to Italy

Nine Russian Aerospace Forces’ aircraft have delivered equipment and around 100 military experts to Italy to help it fight the coronavirus, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday.

“Nine Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces with around 100 Russian military specialists, equipment, and products have been sent to the Italian Republic from Chkalovsky Airport (in the Moscow Region) to provide assistance in the fight against the coronavirus infection“, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces deliver to the Italian air force base Pratica di Mare (30 kilometres southwest of Rome, Italy) groups of military doctors, to assist in the fight against coronavirus.

On behalf of President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered to create the aviation group for the operational delivery of Russian military specialists to support the Italian Republic in the fight against coronavirus, starting from 22 March.

Upon the Italian side is ready, the military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces will deliver to the Republic 8 mobile teams of Russian military specialists-virologists and doctors, automobile complexes for aerosol disinfection of transport and territory, as well as medical equipment.

Source: Russian Aviation