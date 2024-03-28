DHL Aviation renews warehouse handling contract with WFS in France

DHL Aviation has recently extended its partnership with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) in France through a new multi-year contract. This renewal strengthens the longstanding 14-year relationship between the two companies and underscores DHL’s ongoing trust in WFS. The collaboration initially began in 2010 with a freight handling contract in Paris.

The DHL CDG HUB serves as a critical component of DHL’s air logistics strategy, boasting modern facilities and state-of-the-art shipment sorting technology to ensure efficient package handling. Currently, the CDG HUB facilitates essential air connections with other DHL hub locations both within and outside Europe, including Leipzig, Brussels, and Casablanca.

WFS manages onboard truck freight services from Leipzig and Brussels to the CDG HUB, along with handling freight reception points for DHL Aviation throughout France, spanning locations such as Orly, Bordeaux, Marseille, and Nice.

Laurent Bernard, VP Cargo France at WFS, highlights the strong partnership with DHL and emphasizes WFS’ commitment to meeting DHL’s high standards of service, which is crucial for their business growth in France and potential expansion across their global network in the future.

Filippo Capogreco, VP DHL Aviation, expresses pride in the continued success of their operational and business partnership with WFS, thanking the team for their past efforts and looking forward to further collaboration in the future.