Milan Airports reach record-breaking retail heights amid post-COVID rebound

Milan airports, particularly Milano Malpensa, have achieved their best retail results ever, fuelled by a remarkable recovery in long-haul passenger traffic. Despite a 22% increase in passenger traffic, sales soared by 41%, indicating a significant shift in consumer behaviour post-pandemic.

Non-aviation revenues experienced substantial growth as passengers returned to shopping and altered spending habits, particularly favouring food and lounge amenities. The commercial sector, including shops and restaurants, witnessed an unprecedented turnover of €405 million, marking a 41% rise from 2022. Average spend per passenger increased by 15% to €11.50.

Shop sales surged by 43%, with a 17% increase in spending per passenger, while catering sector sales rose by 35%, accompanied by a 10% growth in spending per passenger. Malpensa Airport notably saw a 52% increase in airside sales, including duty-free and speciality shops, with spending per passenger up by 25%.

Luxury retail experienced a robust revival, with Terminal 1 shops reporting a 54% revenue increase, surpassing passenger growth rates and boasting a 15% rise in average spending per passenger. This growth was largely attributed to the return of intercontinental traffic, particularly from regions such as Asia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

Luigi Battuello, Commercial Director of Non-Aviation at SEA, expressed pride in the exceptional performance and sustained growth of Milan airports in 2023. He attributed this success to the commitment to providing high-quality services and a memorable passenger experience, thanking customers and partners for their continued support and trust.