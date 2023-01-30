Three sloth bears die of cold on aircraft immobilized for more than 24 hours at Liege Airport, Belgium

Three sloth bears have died inside an aircraft at Liege Airport, Belgium after the aircraft became stuck during heavy snowfall in the weekend of 21 and 22 January, Aviation24.be reported that the airport was paralysed for 24 hours. Sloth bears are a vulnerable species and are known for being modeled Baloo in the Disney film “Jungle Book“, they are also listed on the IUCN Red List, mainly because of habitat loss and degradation. Sudinfo newspapers today brought up the news about their terrible fate.

The nine sloth bears were transported as cargo inside and aircraft from a Qatarese company, which landed on Saturday morning. As the aircraft was blocked on the taxiway, it could not be reached safely due to the winter weather. They waited in the bitter cold, while the bears are used to temperatures between 20 and 25 degrees.

Twenty-four hours later, the container was finally opened. Three of them turned out to have died, most likely from the cold. The aircraft came in from Peru, and via Liege onward to Doha then Indonesia. Liege Airport is known for its specialized treatment of animals, especially horses.

Not a special treatment for the animals that day, not even an emergency attempt was used to rescue them. The airport and the handler are now pointing fingers at each other.

According to Sudinfo, an investigation is underway to clarify the incident.

The sloth bear (Melursus ursinus) is a myrmecophagous bear species native to the Indian subcontinent. It feeds on fruits, ants and termites. It is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, mainly because of habitat loss and degradation. It is the only species in the genus Melursus.

It has also been called “labiated bear” because of its long lower lip and palate used for sucking up insects. It has a long, shaggy fur, a mane around the face, and long, sickle-shaped claws. It is lankier than brown and Asian black bears. It shares features of insectivorous mammals and evolved during the Pleistocene from the ancestral brown bear through divergent evolution.

Sloth bears breed during spring and early summer and give birth near the beginning of winter. When their territories are encroached upon by humans, they sometimes attack them. Historically, humans have drastically reduced these bears’ habitat and diminished their population by hunting them for food and products such as their bacula and claws. Sloth bears have been tamed and used as performing animals and as pets.

