CAA Airbus A320 looses left hand elevator upon departure Mbuji Mayi, heads to Kinshasa – right turns only

On 29 January, a CAA (Compagnie Africaine Aviation) Airbus A320-200 (registered 9S-ABM) operated domestic flight BU415 between Mbuji Mayi and Kinshasa N’Djili, Democratic Republic of the Congo. After take-off from Mbuji Mayi, the left hand elevator separated from the aircraft. The captain decided to continue flying to Kinshasa requesting only right hand turns.

Avherald.com has the full story: “the Airbus departed Mbuji Mayi’s runway 34 when most of the left hand elevator separated from the aircraft. The aircraft climbed out, the captain decided to continue the flight to Kinshasa requesting only right hand turns, climbed to FL300 enroute, performed a low pass at Kinshasa to have the aircraft assessed from the ground and subsequently, again using right hand turns only, positioned for another approach and landing on Kinshasa’s runway 24 about 90 minutes after departure.

The separated part of the Elevator was recovered from the aerodrome in Mbuji Mayi.

According to local sources there was no collision or abnormal contact of the aircraft, it just looks like a structural failure as result of fatigue.”

The aircraft’s left remaining elevator seen in Kinshasa:

2009 built flyCAA Airbus A320-214 aircraft (9S-ABM) lost a portion of its Left elevator while departing Mbuji Mayi Airport (MJM) on 29 January. ? Credit to the Author #aircraft #safety pic.twitter.com/cJz9eG5MFi — FL360aero (@fl360aero) January 30, 2023