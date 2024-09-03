Magma Aviation partners with WFS for major cargo handling contract at Liege Airport

Magma Aviation has signed a multi-year contract with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) for freighter handling at Liege Airport. WFS will manage ramp and warehouse cargo handling for at least five weekly Boeing 747-400F flights, along with cargo on charter flights from Magma Aviation’s fleet.

The contract involves handling over 50,000 tonnes of cargo annually. This partnership is expected to enhance Magma Aviation’s supply chain efficiency and service quality.

WFS, a member of the SATS Group, operates across two warehouses in Liege, contributing to its extensive global network of over 215 stations in 27 countries.