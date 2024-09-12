Liège Airport launches two new cargo routes to China and the U.S.

Liège Airport has announced the launch of two new cargo routes, one to Hangzhou in China, and one to Oakland in California, U.S.

The first route, operated by Maersk Air Cargo, connects Liège to Hangzhou, China, using a Boeing 777F, as part of Maersk’s expansion in air freight. The service links Billund, Denmark, to Hangzhou via a stop in Belgium. This new connection boosts capacity between China and Europe.

The second route, operated by FedEx, connects Liège to Oakland, California, with three weekly flights on Boeing 777s. This is FedEx’s third U.S. connection from Liège, following routes to Indianapolis and Memphis.

These new cargo routes enhance Liège’s role as a significant hub for international trade.