Ostend-Bruges and Liège airports faced increased traffic due to strikes at Brussels and Charleroi airports

Ostend-Bruges Airport is experiencing a surge in traffic today due to strikes at Brussels and Charleroi airports. Tour operator TUI Belgium, which has its own fleet, has been redirecting flights to Ostend to ensure passengers reach their destinations.

Normally, only two flights were scheduled to depart from Ostend today, but an additional 17 flights have been added. These flights include destinations like Morocco, Turkey, and Greece, in addition to the usual routes to Alicante and Tenerife.

The strikes involve security, hospitality, and cleaning staff at Brussels and Charleroi, who are demanding better pay and more respect. As a result, all flights at those airports are grounded, affecting thousands of travellers.

TUI Fly is also rerouting flights through Liège, and passengers are being transported by bus. Normal flight operations are expected to resume tomorrow.