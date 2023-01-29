Spanish air traffic controllers strike to affect several airports

A total of 160 workers are summoned to strikes, which will take place every Monday for five weeks starting tomorrow

The strike in the privatised control towers at various airports called by the CCOO and USCA unions begins this Monday and will continue every Monday until 27 February.

The Ministry of Transport has set minimum services depending on the type of route, which reaches 100% for emergency flights, transfer of citizens or foreigners guarded by police officers or transport of universal postal mail or perishable products.

For commercial flights with routes originating or ending in non-peninsular territories, the minimum services range between 52% from Lérida and 84% from La Coruña, depending on the estimated occupancy.

In the case of routes with foreign or Spanish cities whose travel time by road is at least five hours, the minimum services are between 44% of La Palma and 57% of Alicante.

In the routes that can be replaced by other means of public transport in less than five hours, the minimum services are between 18% of Castellón and 30% of Vigo.

The CCOO and USCA unions called the strike due to the failure of the negotiations with the APCTA employers on the fourth collective agreement of the controllers of liberalised towers due to the disagreement on the salary increase for the coming years.

This is the list of all the airports that will be affected:

A Coruña (LECO)

Alicante (LEAL)

Castellon (LECN)

El Hierro (GCHI)

Fuerteventura (GCFV)

Ibiza (LEIB)

Jerez de la Frontera (LEJR)

La Palma (GCLA)

Lanzarote (GCRR)

Lleida (LEDA)

Madrid-Cuatro Vientos (LECU)

Murcia (LELC)

Sabadell (LELL)

Seville (LEZL)

Valencia (LEVC)

Vigo (LEVX)

Source: El Dia

In the following tweet from Spanish Air Traffic Control, the level of expected service for each affected airport is mentioned, depending on the routes.

Fijados ya los servicios mínimos para la #huelgacontroladores aéreos del lunes 30 de enero y todos los lunes de febrero. Se esperan importantes cancelaciones de vuelos en los aeropuertos con torres de control privatizadas. Recomendamos confirmar vuelos con la aerolínea. pic.twitter.com/bGec6VR6nX — ?Controladores Aéreos ?? (@controladores) January 27, 2023