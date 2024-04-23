Hong Kong International Airport reports remarkable growth in passenger and cargo traffic for March 2024

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) witnessed significant increases in passenger and cargo traffic in March 2024, with 4.36 million passengers and 29,840 flight movements, marking year-on-year rises of 56.7% and 48.2%, respectively.

The surge in traffic was partly fuelled by the long Easter holidays, with Southeast Asia, Mainland China, and Japan routes experiencing notable growth.

Cargo throughput also saw a 15.1% increase to 428,000 tonnes, continuing the trend of double-digit growth observed since the start of the year. Export traffic drove this growth, particularly to and from North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

For the first quarter of 2024, HKIA handled 12.7 million passengers, an 81.7% increase from the previous year, alongside significant increases in flight movements and cargo volume.

AAHK’s innovative approach to knowledge management earned them prestigious awards, reflecting their commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and passenger experience.

Vivian Cheung, Chief Operating Officer of AAHK, expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed their dedication to delivering quality service.