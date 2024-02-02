“Hong Kong International Airport expanding capacity with three-runway system, on track for 2024 completion

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) is progressing with the Three-Runway System (3RS) project, aiming to handle 120 million passengers and 10 million tonnes of cargo annually.

The project involves the construction of the Third Runway, expansion of Terminal 2, creation of the T2 Concourse, reconfiguration of the Centre Runway, and related infrastructure development.

The Third Runway is already operational, and the project is set to complete as planned in 2024, ensuring all three runways are operational.

With passenger traffic at 80% of pre-pandemic levels and expected full recovery by the end of 2024, HKIA is implementing a flexible phasing strategy for the new facilities to align with air traffic recovery and passenger demand.