Qatar Airways Cargo sets new standards with launch of Advanced Animal Centre

Qatar Airways Cargo has unveiled its cutting-edge Animal Centre and relaunched its Next Generation Live product, revolutionising the transportation of live animals and reaffirming its commitment to animal welfare. With a track record of transporting over 550,000 animals, including 10,000 horses in 2023, the airline is dedicated to championing animal welfare globally.

Mark Drusch, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo, articulated the airline’s vision: “At Qatar Airways Cargo, we understand that our responsibility extends beyond simply moving animals from one place to another. We are dedicated to advocating for their welfare on a global scale, ensuring that our operations uphold and enhance their overall well-being. This holistic approach to animal care is ingrained in our ethos, propelling us to innovate and lead the industry. With our new Animal Centre and service enhancements, we are not just setting new standards for animal transport; we are actively striving towards a future where every facet of our operations reflects a profound respect for animal welfare, embodying our commitment to making a meaningful difference in their lives.”

Highlights of the Qatar Airways Cargo Animal Centre:

Spanning 5,260 square meters, the centre features full temperature control to ensure optimal comfort for animals. Kennel Capacity: Housing 140 dog kennels and 40 cat kennels.

Consisting of 24 stables distributed across 4 zones with separate airflows for proper segregation. Speciality Areas: Custom-designed spaces cater to day-old chicks, birds, fish, reptiles, and exotic animals.

The centre boasts airside and landside interfaces with multiple docks for efficient operations. It is equipped with a sophisticated HVAC system to maintain optimal air quality. Technology: Capable of handling up to 47 ULD positions, with specialised ULD rooms for various operations.

Enhancements to Live Product:

An innovative online resource helps determine the ideal kennel size, ensuring comfort and compliance with IATA LAR standards. Streamlined Customer Service: Procedures have been optimised for quicker and more efficient customer interactions, with a dedicated Control Tower for sensitive shipments.

Ensures swift compliance and enhances staff proficiency in animal handling. Pet Card Service: Offers a personalised touch by sharing updates and photos of pets during transit, enhancing customer experience and peace of mind.