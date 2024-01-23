Hong Kong air traffic recovery continues in 2023 as December sees post-pandemic new heights

In 2023, Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) witnessed a continued recovery in air traffic, reaching new post-pandemic heights in December. Figures released by Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) reveal that throughout the year, HKIA handled 40 million passengers and 276,000 flight movements, marking increases of approximately 600% and 100% compared to 2022. Cargo throughput also saw an annual growth of 3.2%, reaching 4.3 million tonnes.

In December 2023, passenger volume increased 1.7 times year-on-year to 4.3 million, with daily passenger volume recovering to 80% of the pre-pandemic level during the Christmas peak. Notably, all passenger segments experienced significant growth, especially in traffic to and from Southeast Asia, Mainland China, and Taiwan. Flight movements in December rose by 89% year-on-year to 30,000, surpassing 80% of the pre-pandemic level.

Cargo throughput for the month increased by 19.3% year-on-year to 418,000 tonnes, with a substantial 33.4% increase in exports. Key trading regions in North America, the Middle East, and Europe saw the most significant traffic increases.

A HKIA press release anticipates that passenger traffic will fully recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024.