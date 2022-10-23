Korean Air Airbus A330 overshoots runway during landing at Mactan-Cebu International Airport

On Sunday 23 October 2022, a Korean Air Airbus A330 has overshot the runway during landing at Mactan-Cebu International Airport in the Philippines.

The aircraft, Airbus A330-322 HL7525, was operating flight KE631 from Seoul (ICN) to Cebu (CEB). After what appears to have been an uneventful flight from South Korea to the Philippines, the aircraft first made two unsuccessful landing attempts at Mactan-Cebu International Airport due to poor weather.

During its third landing attempt, weather conditions at the airport were still challenging, and the aircraft ran of the runway during landing. Early reports from the scene do not mention any casualties but will have to be confirmed later.

The aircraft involved in this landing accident is Airbus A330-322 HL7525, a 24 year old Airbus A330. The aircraft made its first flight in 1998 and was delivered factory fresh to Korean Air in June 1998.

