Korean Air expands Asian network with new routes to China and increased flight frequencies

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Korean Air is enhancing its presence in Asia by resuming and adding routes to China and increasing flight frequencies to Japan to cater to rising demand.

China and Northeast Asia: Expanded Network and Increased Frequencies

  • Starting July 1:
    • Daily flights between Busan and Shanghai-Pudong
    • Daily flights between Jeju and Beijing
  • Starting August 19:
    • Seoul-Incheon to Hefei route will operate 5 times a week
  • Starting September 16:
    • Busan to Beijing route will increase to 6 weekly flights
  • Starting October 14:
    • Seoul-Incheon to Kunming route will operate 4 times a week
  • Increased Frequencies:
    • Seoul-Incheon to Yanji: From 4 weekly flights to daily flights starting June 1
    • Seoul-Incheon to Dalian: From 4 to 11 weekly flights from July 1 to September 15
    • Seoul-Incheon to Tianjin: From 1 to 2 daily flights from August 5 to October 20
    • Seoul-Incheon to Ulaanbaatar: From 6 to 8 weekly flights from June 1 to September 30

Japan: Resumed and Expanded Operations

  • Resumption and Increased Frequencies:
    • Jeju to Tokyo-Narita: 3 times a week from July 19 to October 25
    • Seoul-Incheon to Okayama: From 3 to 5 weekly flights starting August 3
    • Seoul-Incheon to Kagoshima: From 3 to 5 weekly flights starting September 2

Korean Air aims to meet diverse passenger needs and provide exceptional service, strengthening its global network and enhancing travel experiences.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.