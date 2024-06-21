Korean Air expands Asian network with new routes to China and increased flight frequencies

Korean Air is enhancing its presence in Asia by resuming and adding routes to China and increasing flight frequencies to Japan to cater to rising demand.

China and Northeast Asia: Expanded Network and Increased Frequencies

Starting July 1: Daily flights between Busan and Shanghai-Pudong Daily flights between Jeju and Beijing

Starting August 19: Seoul-Incheon to Hefei route will operate 5 times a week

Starting September 16: Busan to Beijing route will increase to 6 weekly flights

Starting October 14: Seoul-Incheon to Kunming route will operate 4 times a week

Increased Frequencies: Seoul-Incheon to Yanji: From 4 weekly flights to daily flights starting June 1 Seoul-Incheon to Dalian: From 4 to 11 weekly flights from July 1 to September 15 Seoul-Incheon to Tianjin: From 1 to 2 daily flights from August 5 to October 20 Seoul-Incheon to Ulaanbaatar: From 6 to 8 weekly flights from June 1 to September 30



Japan: Resumed and Expanded Operations

Resumption and Increased Frequencies: Jeju to Tokyo-Narita: 3 times a week from July 19 to October 25 Seoul-Incheon to Okayama: From 3 to 5 weekly flights starting August 3 Seoul-Incheon to Kagoshima: From 3 to 5 weekly flights starting September 2



Korean Air aims to meet diverse passenger needs and provide exceptional service, strengthening its global network and enhancing travel experiences.