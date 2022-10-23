Aer Lingus resumes Dublin-Miami route

Miami is an ideal destination for every type of traveler whether it be the cruising fanatics, sun seekers, party goers or the keen shoppers, there are endless possibilities. As the only carrier to operate direct flights between Ireland and Miami, recommencing the service is a key milestone for Aer Lingus. Not only can the people of Miami rediscover everything that Ireland and beyond has to offer, with seamless connections to Miami from the UK and Europe Aer Lingus caters to a much broader market.