Aer Lingus resumes Dublin-Miami route

The luck of the Irish returned to Miami International Airport (MIA) on October 21 when Aer Lingus resumed its thrice-weekly Dublin-to-Miami service for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020. Miami-Dade County and Aer Lingus officials celebrated the airline’s return with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at MIA, including refreshments for departing passengers. Aer Lingus is operating the Dublin-Miami service with A330-300 aircraft seating 317 passengers each.
Congratulations to Aer Lingus on their return to Miami-Dade County after two and a half years. I am so pleased to have the only nonstop service between South Florida and Ireland back at MIA and to see our two regions reconnected before the winter travel season begins.
Dublin is MIA’s only pre-clearance trans-Atlantic destination, allowing Aer Lingus passengers to receive U.S. Customs and Border Protection clearance before they leave Ireland and arrive in Miami as domestic passengers. Dublin is also now MIA’s 16th nonstop European route.
Miami is an ideal destination for every type of traveler whether it be the cruising fanatics, sun seekers, party goers or the keen shoppers, there are endless possibilities. As the only carrier to operate direct flights between Ireland and Miami, recommencing the service is a key milestone for Aer Lingus. Not only can the people of Miami rediscover everything that Ireland and beyond has to offer, with seamless connections to Miami from the UK and Europe Aer Lingus caters to a much broader market.
Aer Lingus is the national airline of Ireland, founded in 1936. In summer 2022, Aer Lingus operated over 100 routes, flying to over 71 direct routes and to 62 destinations from Ireland to the UK and Europe. The airline operates 16 direct routes from Ireland to North America and a further three transatlantic routes direct from Manchester UK to North America and the Caribbean. Aer Lingus is a 4-star airline, awarded by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization.
We proudly welcome Aer Lingus and its award-winning service back to MIA. We are thrilled to once again provide our travelers with nonstop flights to Ireland and to be one of only 16 cities in North America served by Aer Lingus.