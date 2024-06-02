Possible disruptions at Charleroi Airport on Monday due to national strike

According to Belgian news channel VRTNWS, passengers flying on Monday should expect possible disruptions at Charleroi Airport due to a national strike. The airport advises passengers to contact their airlines.

“Significant delays cannot be ruled out. The airport advises its passengers flying on Monday to check the status of their flight with their airline,” stated Nathalie Pierard, spokesperson of the airport in a statement.

“Brussels South Charleroi Airport apologizes for the inconvenience caused by these actions, which are beyond its control, and will make every effort to minimize the impact,” the statement continued.

The unions ABVV and ACOD Public Services are taking to the streets on Monday, June 3, to protest against European austerity measures. The national action is planned in Brussels, but also in Bruges, Kortrijk, and Aalst.

Significant disruptions are also expected on Monday with the transport company De Lijn. De Lijn will provide an adjusted schedule throughout Flanders, which will be available from Saturday afternoon via the app and the website.