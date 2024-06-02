Belgian Government approves purchase of Airbus H145M helicopters for Defence (15) and Police (2)

On the proposal of Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder, the Belgian Council of Ministers agreed on 31 May 2024 to award a public contract for purchasing a Light Utility Helicopter capacity.

More specifically, the contract will be for 15 Light Utility Helicopters Airbus H145M for the Belgian Defence, to be based at Beauvechain Air Base, and two similar H145M helicopters for the Federal Police.

Delivery of these helicopters is expected in 2027. They will replace the ageing A109 and the unsatisfactory younger NH90 TTH helicopters of the Air Component of the Belgian Army.