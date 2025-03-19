Recent European inspections revealed significant security lapses at Charleroi and Brussels airports, particularly in explosives detection. At Brussels South Charleroi, security personnel failed to detect explosives in 7 out of 8 covert tests, and in announced tests, they missed 9 out of 15 cases. A similar inspection at Brussels Airport in Zaventem showed comparable deficiencies.

In response, implementing corrective measures, Charleroi increased baggage screenings from 10% to 25%. The airport denies staffing issues, though sources suggest security firm G4S may lack trained personnel.

Brussels Airport acknowledges regular inspections but keeps details confidential.

If security does not improve, both airports risk reputational and economic consequences.