Travel chaos as Brussels and Charleroi Airports announce strike on March 31

Following the announcement from Brussels Airport, Brussels South Charleroi Airport has also confirmed plans for a strike on the same day. Similar to Brussels Airport, the strike will affect passenger flights, leading to cancellations and potential disruptions throughout the day.

As with Brussels Airport, Charleroi officials have advised travelers to avoid the airport on March 31 and to remain in contact with their airlines for updates on flight statuses and rebooking options. The impact of the strike at Charleroi Airport remains to be fully assessed, but it is expected that both departing and arriving flights will be significantly affected.

Airline representatives and airport staff are working to provide guidance and support to passengers amid these disruptions. Travelers are encouraged to stay informed about their flight status through the respective airport and airline websites.

The situation unfolds against the backdrop of previous strikes earlier this year, which have highlighted growing tensions between unions and the newly set government.