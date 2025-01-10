Brussels Airport braces for major disruptions due to Monday’s strike

Brussels Airport is gearing up for significant disruptions on Monday, January 13, as a nationwide strike is expected to impact operations severely. The protest, organized by unions against the proposed pension plans of the future federal government, is likely to affect baggage handlers, security personnel, and other essential airport staff.

The airport has warned that a “large number of flights will need to be canceled or rescheduled.” While specific details about the affected flights are still unclear, airlines are actively reviewing their schedules. Passengers will be informed directly by their respective airlines regarding any changes.

Spokesperson Nico Cardone of Brussels Airlines, the biggest operator at the airport, commented on the situation, stating, “at this moment, we do not yet know how many flights will be canceled or how many will proceed as planned. We are doing everything possible to adjust our flight schedule as quickly as we can and will inform our passengers accordingly. For now, it is not necessary to contact our Service Centre.”

In addition to the disruptions at the airport, public transportation is also expected to face challenges on Monday. Travelers heading to the airport by train or bus are advised to check the latest updates and plan accordingly to avoid additional delays.

Brussels Airport has emphasized its commitment to minimizing inconvenience but has urged passengers to stay informed and prepare for potential changes.

For the latest updates, travelers are encouraged to monitor airline communications and the Brussels Airport website.