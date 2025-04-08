Runway incident at Charleroi Airport forces temporarily closure and flight diversions

A temporary closure of Charleroi (Brussels South) Airport this afternoon following a runway incident with a light aircraft. The airport authorities closed the airport for about one hour. In total, five aircraft diverted to nearby airports.
“Around 14:30 local time, the incident happened on the runway. For safety reasons, the airport was shut down, in order to safely evacuate the single pilot,” a spokesperson said, adding that the aircraft didn’t crash, but suffered a technical issue. Luckily, nobody got injured, the spokesperson added.
Five flights diverted to nearby airports, according to Flightradar24-data:
- Ryanair flights FR9327 (Helsinki) and FR4683 (Bolgona) –> Brussels Airport
- Ryanair flight FR3659 from Milan Bergamo –> Liège Airport
- Malta Air, operating for Ryanair, flight FR9052 from Alicante and Ryanair flight FR1929 from Malaga, Spain, headed to Lille Airport, France
Around 15:45, air traffic resumed. Delays of more than one hour, however, are to be expected for the remainder of the day.
