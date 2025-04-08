Home Airports Brussels South Charleroi Airport (CRL) Runway incident at Charleroi Airport forces temporarily closure and flight diversions

Runway incident at Charleroi Airport forces temporarily closure and flight diversions

Bart Noëth
A temporary closure of Charleroi (Brussels South) Airport this afternoon following a runway incident with a light aircraft. The airport authorities closed the airport for about one hour. In total, five aircraft diverted to nearby airports.

Around 14:30 local time, the incident happened on the runway. For safety reasons, the airport was shut down, in order to safely evacuate the single pilot,” a spokesperson said, adding that the aircraft didn’t crash, but suffered a technical issue. Luckily, nobody got injured, the spokesperson added.

Five flights diverted to nearby airports, according to Flightradar24-data:

  • Ryanair flights FR9327 (Helsinki) and FR4683 (Bolgona) –> Brussels Airport
  • Ryanair flight FR3659 from Milan Bergamo –> Liège Airport
  • Malta Air, operating for Ryanair, flight FR9052 from Alicante and Ryanair flight FR1929 from Malaga, Spain, headed to Lille Airport, France

Around 15:45, air traffic resumed. Delays of more than one hour, however, are to be expected for the remainder of the day.

