Five injured after HondaJet skids off runway into water in Oregon

A Honda HA-420 business jet, registered N826E and owned by Andy Leavitt Enterprises LLC, skidded off runway 05 at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport (OTH) early Monday morning, ending up in the water of Coos Bay roughly 100 feet beyond the runway. All five onboard sustained minor injuries and were hospitalised.

The jet had departed from St. George, Utah, and landed around 06:00 local time in North Bend, Oregon. The airport, which had no staffed control tower at that hour, relied on remote controllers who lost contact with the plane after approach clearance.

The airport reopened at 10:30 after the aircraft was removed by salvage crews. The FAA is investigating the incident.