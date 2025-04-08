PLAY Airlines optimistic for Summer despite lower March numbers, celebrates milestone with Malta AOC

PLAY Airlines carried 111,531 passengers in March 2025, down 22% year-over-year due to a planned capacity reduction. The load factor hit 82.0%, impacted by the shift toward leisure-focused routes and the later Easter holiday. On-time performance was 83.9%, affected by weather in Iceland.

Despite the dip, forward bookings for summer 2025 are strong across all market segments, with higher seat sales even amid reduced capacity.

A major milestone came in March with PLAY europe—PLAY’s new Malta-based subsidiary—receiving its Air Operator Certificate. The move supports PLAY’s ACMI and charter strategy abroad, strengthening financial resilience.

PLAY also begins flights to Antalya and Faro in April, with continued emphasis on growing leisure travel from Iceland.