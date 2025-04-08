Stockholm’s flying electric ferry ‘Nova’ proves a hit, expands to daily service

Stockholm’s pioneering electric hydrofoil ferry Nova will resume operations on April 15 after a successful autumn trial. The Candela P-12 ferry, the first of its kind globally, slashes CO2 emissions by 95% and energy use by 84% compared to conventional diesel vessels.

With most trips fully booked and ridership up 30% on route 89, Nova has become a passenger favourite, cutting travel time between Ekerö and central Stockholm to 30 minutes—twice as fast as by car or bus.

Thanks to its popularity and environmental benefits, Nova’s service will expand to daily operations by May. Candela’s CEO calls it a milestone in scaling fast, quiet, and emission-free water transport for cities worldwide.