Katowice Airport achieves record first quarter in 2025, on track for 7 million passengers

Katowice Wojciech Korfanty International Airport saw strong growth in March 2025, handling nearly 377,000 passengers—up 20.1% from last year and marking the best March in the airport’s history. The one-millionth passenger of the year was recorded on March 24, a new speed record for reaching this milestone.

In total, 1.09 million passengers travelled through the airport in Q1 2025, a 17.8% increase year-over-year. Charter traffic surged by 41.7%, while scheduled flights grew by 4.6%. Popular destinations included Dortmund, London, Malta, and Athens for scheduled flights, and Egypt, Turkey, and Spain for charter routes.

Aircraft movements also rose, with 8,872 takeoffs and landings in Q1—up 8% from 2024. Airport officials expect a record-breaking summer and forecast over 7 million passengers in 2025, cementing Katowice’s position as Poland’s top charter airport.