Qatar Airways nears full Boeing 777 Starlink upgrade, begins Airbus A350 rollout this month

Qatar Airways is close to completing the fleet-wide installation of Starlink high-speed WiFi across its Boeing 777 aircraft, with over 80% already equipped and more than 6,000 flights operated using the ultra-fast, complimentary service. This marks one of the fastest and largest Starlink implementations in commercial aviation.

Starting this month, the airline will become the first in the world to equip Airbus A350 aircraft with Starlink connectivity, extending its industry-leading inflight internet to more passengers. Installations are timed to avoid operational disruptions, aligning with Qatar Airways’ strategy to enhance passenger experience on its key routes.

CEO Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer emphasised the airline’s commitment to redefining onboard connectivity and maintaining its position as a leader in aviation technology.