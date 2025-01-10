Riyadh Air prepares for arrival of first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Riyad h Air, Saudi Arabia’s ambitious new airline, is set to welcome its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The leased aircraft, adorned with the airline’s distinctive pearl livery, will serve as a technical spare and training platform as the airline gears up for operations.

This aircraft will be utilised to aid in training and operational readiness. It will also be used as a technical spare during initial operations. It has a high-specification interior, though it does not feature the airline’s forthcoming signature cabin design.

It is part of Riyadh Air’s process to secure an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) with Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

This leased aircraft is distinct from Riyadh Air’s order of 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, which will form the core of its fleet.

The arrival of this aircraft demonstrates Riyadh Air’s innovative approach to accelerate preparations for its 2025 launch. It highlights the airline’s commitment to delivering world-class service and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by enhancing connectivity and driving economic growth.

Stay tuned for the reveal of Riyadh Air’s highly anticipated cabin interiors and updates on the airline’s progress!