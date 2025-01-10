Delta passengers evacuated through slides after aborted takeoff amid snowstorm

Passengers aboard Delta Air Lines flight DL2668 were forced to evacuate using emergency slides during a snowstorm after the flight aborted takeoff at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to an engine issue.
Incident Summary
- Aircraft: Boeing 757-300 registered N589NW
- Route: Atlanta to Minneapolis-St. Paul
- Time: Incident occurred shortly after 09:00.
- Cause: Delta reported an “indication of an engine issue.”
Evacuation Details
- Passenger Count: 201 passengers and 7 crew members were on board.
- Injuries:
- Four passengers sustained minor injuries.
- One was transported to a hospital; three others were treated at the scene.
- Transportation: Ground vehicles transported passengers back to the terminal.
Airline & FAA Response
- Delta Statement:
- Apologised for the disruption.
- Emphasised safety as their top priority.
- Assisting customers to reach their destinations safely.
- FAA: Launched an investigation into the incident.
Weather Complications
- Atlanta faced its heaviest snowfall in seven years, with 2 inches of snow falling by noon.
- The winter storm caused over 2,600 flight cancellations nationwide, significantly affecting Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, and Nashville.
Airport Impact
Operations at Atlanta’s airport were delayed due to the combination of the incident and severe weather conditions.
This incident highlights the challenges posed by mechanical issues and adverse weather, underscoring the importance of preparedness and safety protocols.