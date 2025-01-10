Delta passengers evacuated through slides after aborted takeoff amid snowstorm

Passengers aboard Delta Air Lines flight DL2668 were forced to evacuate using emergency slides during a snowstorm after the flight aborted takeoff at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to an engine issue.

Incident Summary

Aircraft : Boeing 757-300 registered N589NW

: Boeing 757-300 registered N589NW Route : Atlanta to Minneapolis-St. Paul

: Atlanta to Minneapolis-St. Paul Time : Incident occurred shortly after 09:00.

: Incident occurred shortly after 09:00. Cause: Delta reported an “indication of an engine issue.”

Evacuation Details

Passenger Count : 201 passengers and 7 crew members were on board.

: 201 passengers and 7 crew members were on board. Injuries : Four passengers sustained minor injuries. One was transported to a hospital; three others were treated at the scene.

: Transportation: Ground vehicles transported passengers back to the terminal.

Airline & FAA Response

Delta Statement : Apologised for the disruption. Emphasised safety as their top priority. Assisting customers to reach their destinations safely.

: FAA: Launched an investigation into the incident.

Weather Complications

Atlanta faced its heaviest snowfall in seven years, with 2 inches of snow falling by noon.

falling by noon. The winter storm caused over 2,600 flight cancellations nationwide, significantly affecting Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, and Nashville.

Airport Impact

Operations at Atlanta’s airport were delayed due to the combination of the incident and severe weather conditions.

This incident highlights the challenges posed by mechanical issues and adverse weather, underscoring the importance of preparedness and safety protocols.